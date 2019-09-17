Image zoom Scott Angelheart/NBC

Just two days into her late-night run, Lilly Singh is already moving to prime time.

Granted, it’s only for one night, but NBC is hoping it’s a big one. The network will air A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and EW has an exclusive look at some of her guests. The 60-minute special — which has been slated following the two-hour season finale of America’s Got Talent — will feature Singh in a variety of sketches, games, and interviews. Guests for this special include Christina Aguilera, Tony Hale (working with a variety of wigs), This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, Kenan Thompson, and a performance by 5 Seconds of Summer. Also: Are we forgetting anyone? Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Singh, the actress/producer/writer/YouTube star, made her late-night debut on NBC last night, opening with a hip-hop musical sketch and first guest Mindy Kaling. “I know you’re used to only Jimmys in the spotlight,” said Singh, referencing Kimmel, Fallon, and Corden — “but I’mma throw some melanin up in your late night.”

A Little Late airs weeknights at 1:35 a.m., following Late Night with Seth Meyers.

