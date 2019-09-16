What to Watch on Monday: Dancing With the Stars returns, and Lilly is new in late-night

Image zoom

Dancing With the Stars

Image zoom Justin Stephens/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

For its 28th season — and after skipping one this past spring — ABC’s reality dancing competition is back. Competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy this time around are country music star Lauren Alaina, supermodel Christie Brinkley, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, the latest Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Queer Eye cohost Karamo Brown, The Office alum Kate Flannery, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, comedian and actor Kel Mitchell, NBA champion Lamar Odom, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, and The Supremes’ Mary Wilson.



On the premiere, the stars and their pro partners will perform the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, or Tango, to songs including Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” Shania Twain’s “Man, I Feel Like a Woman!,” Donna Summer’s “She Works Hard for the Money,” Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” Michael Buble’s “Feeling Good,” Lizzo’s “Juice,” and Imagine Dragons’ “Whatever it Takes.”

American Ninja Warrior

Image zoom David Becker/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Finale

This is one ANW installment you won’t want to miss. For the first time in four years, someone will have a serious shot at becoming only the second contestant ever to claim the $1 million cash prize. But first, competitors will have to conquer the seven-obstacle Stage 3, featuring three brand-new challenges, before moving on to the 75-foot rope climb Mt. Midoriyama, which they must complete in 30 seconds or less. You’ll be either extremely motivated to work out or extremely glad you’re watching from the comfort of your couch. —Tyler Aquilina

A Little Late With Lilly Singh

Image zoom Ryan Pfluger/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 1:35am on NBC

Late-Night Debut

At long, long last, the boy’s club of network late-night will start looking a little less homogenous, as YouTube phenomenon Lilly Singh arrives to shake things up, and Mindy Kaling will be her first guest (you can watch the premiere early via live-stream on the show’s YouTube channel at 10 p.m. ET). Openly bisexual and boasting the support of Dwayne Johnson (what else do you need?), she’ll bring the comedic sensibilities that earned her videos 3.1 billion views to the former Last Call timeslot. Singh has promised “lots of social commentary” and plans to “change up the monologue game,” and seems poised to deliver a fresh take on whatever she chooses to tackle. Just take her explanation to EW for why she chose to have a desk: “I don’t like sitting pretty. Most women are in situations where their pants ride high and their crotch bunches up — just trying to be truthful!” —Tyler Aquilina

