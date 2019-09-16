Join EW live on the red carpet from NBC's Comedy Starts Here party

Hollywood will be out in full force for NBC’s Comedy Starts Here bash, and if you don’t want to miss all the star-studded action, don’t worry — EW has you covered.

The soirée, which is sponsored by EW and Xfinity, will feature a livestream from the red carpet tonight starting at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT, which you can watch above. The party will celebrate the past, present, and future of NBC comedy, with stars from the network’s biggest shows, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, Superstore, This Is Us, Will & Grace, and more expected to attend.

EW senior editor Patrick Gomez and PEOPLE’s Melody Chiu are set to host the hour-long stream, which is coming to you live from NeueHouse in Hollywood.

Be sure to catch all the action on the red carpet here, as well as on our Twitter and Facebook pages.

Related content: