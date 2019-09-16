Taylor Swift returning to The Voice in season 17 as mentor

Fall TV The Voice type TV Show Network NBC Genre Reality,

Hello, Lover.

After a 10-season break from NBC’s The Voice, Taylor Swift will return to the reality competition show as a Mega Mentor.

Coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton helped announce the news across social media. The two are seen guessing who the next Mega Mentor will be as the singer behind “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” casually strolls out of her trailer.

Swift will mentor the artists on season 17 and prepare them for the Knockout Rounds, which will begin airing in late October.

During this time, the artists are paired off to select their own songs to perform individually. Swift will work with the coaches, including Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani, and their teams to provide feedback.

Swift previously served as Mega Mentor on The Voice season 7 and appeared in the finale of season 16 to perform “ME!” with Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie.

The new season of The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

