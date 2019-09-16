Jeff Probst reveals the women to watch on Survivor: Island of the Idols

Fall TV Survivor type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

Survivor host Jeff Probst liked what he saw from the contestants that hit the island for season 39, Survivor: Island of the Idols (premiering Sept. 25 on CBS). “I love this group in 39,” says Probst. “It’s the most diverse cast we’ve ever had. They’re lightening, man. They’re on it.” We asked Probst to give us some specific names of folks we should keep an eye on, and there were three women in particular the host brought up.

“Molly is one of the first people that comes to mind,” says Probst. “Definitely a threat to win. She’s has everything. While studying to go to law school she has two whiteboards in her room and she’s always charting Survivor strategies because she was determined that she was going to get on the show. So this is somebody, it’s the new age player. It’s the young person who watched growing up and now they can categorize: ‘He plays like this, she plays like that. If I’m ever on the show I’m gonna play a little like this and a little like that.’ Really liked her.”

Probst’s second pick could go either way in the game. “We have this woman Missy, who I think is her own worst enemy in the best way because she’s like 23 going on 50,” says the host. “She’s had so much life experience but she’s still a young person. She’s an athlete. She’s been through a lot. She was in the military and she is another superfan of the game.”

For his third selection, Probst mentions a player who could fool the other contestants with her demeanor: “There’s a woman, Lauren, who is a nanny who is I think going to surprise a lot of people because she has beautiful radiant energy, and you spend enough time talking to her and you realize, ‘Oh my God, she’s a stone-cold killer in this game.’”

Image zoom Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

To watch the host discuss the women to watch, check out the video at the top of the post. We’ll have Probst’s picks for the men to watch soon, and for more scoop leading up to the Survivor: Island of the Idols premiere on Sept. 25, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

