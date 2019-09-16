Sorry for Your Loss season 2 trailer sees Elizabeth Olsen dealing with life after intense grief

By Sydney Bucksbaum
September 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sorry for Your Loss

Critical darling Sorry for Your Loss is almost back for season 2, and it’s bringing even more tears — and some hope — this time around.

The Elizabeth Olsen-starring drama returns next month on Facebook Watch, and EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer for the new episodes in which Leigh (Olsen) continues her complex and ultimately inspiring journey as she tries to move forward in the world while still feeling the aftershocks of loss. As the young widow tries to find meaning in life while dealing with intense grief, she soon discovers that there’s no perfect way to grieve, but life does go on no matter what.

Sorry for Your Loss also stars Kelly Marie Tran as Leigh’s sister Jules, Jovan Adepo as Leigh’s brother-in-law Danny, Mamoudou Athie as Leigh’s late husband Matt, and Janet McTeer as Leigh and Jules mother Amy.

Sorry for Your Loss season 2 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

