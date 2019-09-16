Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sophie Turner has had a packed year — between her first Emmy nomination, getting married to a Jonas Brother, a new X-Men film, and the end of a little show called Game of Thrones — and she’s still packing in more before it’s done. Unfortunately, that does not include playing Boy George (not yet, anyway).

Turner has set her first TV role since wrapping Thrones: She will star in the thriller series Survive for the forthcoming, mobile-based streaming service Quibi. Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, 24: Legacy) will costar with Turner, with Mark Pellington (2018’s Nostalgia) directing.

Based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel, Survive tells the story of Jane (Turner) and Paul (Hawkins), the only two survivors of a plane crash on a remote mountain. The two of them must work together as they combat the elements to make it back to civilization, while confronting personal traumas at the same time, which, in the book, include Jane’s recent suicide attempts.

“[Jane] is a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need,” Turner said in a statement.

Survive joins an ever-expanding roster of projects in the works for Quibi, which offers content in “quick bites” of 10 minutes or less. The streaming service is scheduled to launch on April 6, 2020.

