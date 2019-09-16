Every episode of Seinfeld is coming to Netflix

Seinfeld type TV Show Network NBC,

Netflix has come up with a great answer to the question: “What will the streaming giant do to replace Friends?”

The company announced Monday that it’s acquired the rights to every episode of another 1990s NBC icon: Seinfeld.

The network says all 180 episodes of the Emmy-winning series are part of the deal and the series will be rolled out worldwide.

There’s just one catch: Seinfeld won’t hit the service until 2021. Until then: No Seinfeld for you! (At least, on Netflix).

Netflix All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

The deal follows the news that Friends is leaving Netflix in 2020 for an upcoming streaming service launched by WarnerMedia. Friends gained a newfound following among millennials thanks to its run on Netflix, and the company paid a reported $100 million just to keep Friends around through 2019.

Seinfeld debuted in 1989 and ran for nine seasons, and some consider the show to be the greatest sitcom of all time. It is currently available to stream on Hulu.

