See Sailor Brinkley-Cook's first photo after replacing mom Christie on Dancing with the Stars

Image zoom Justin Stephens/ABC

Fall TV Dancing With the Stars type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

Sailor saves the day!

Christie Brinkley posted her daughter’s first official Dancing with the Stars portrait today after ABC announced that Sailor Brinkley-Cook will be replacing her injured mom on the show, which premieres tonight.

“I broke my arm into 1,000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together,” Brinkley said on social media. “I’m so sorry …it was quite literally a crushing disappointment, I never want to let anyone down, so I looked for a silver lining and I think this one is solid gold.”

Brinkley-Cook is also a model — not to mention a spitting image of her mother. But she does have stage fright, her mother reveals, so it took some work convincing her daughter to don the Danskins. “Sailor always meets her challenges head on and realized she did not want to be defined by her fears,” Brinkley wrote. “With just hours to learn my routine she is turning defeat or should I say two left feat (sic) into her own victory of courage.”

Brinkley-Cook will compete against James Van Der Beek, Sean Spicer, Hannah Brown, and others for the Mirror Ball Trophy.

After skipping the spring season, DWTS returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content: