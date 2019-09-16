Watch Paul Rudd battle Paul Rudd in the trailer for Netflix's Living With Yourself

Living With Yourself type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy

Meet Paul Rudd meeting Paul Rudd.

In Netflix’s new comedy Living With Yourself, the ageless Ant-Man star plays Miles, who is not exactly killing it in his marriage or at his job. A mysterious spa treatment promises to turn him into a better person, so he takes the plunge, only to find out that there is suddenly another version of himself — and a superior one at that — running around in the world. The first trailer for the comedy walks you through the weirdness and shows you that clone life is not necessarily the best life. Watch as Miles and other Miles struggle to come to terms with what’s happening here while they also come to blows.

“It occurred to me, ‘What if you could meet another version of yourself?'” creator Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show) tells EW of the show. “Would that be a good thing? What might you learn from them? Can you model yourself after them or… might it make you feel even worse about yourself?’”

Living With Yourself is directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine). Aisling Bea (This Way Up) stars as Miles’ wife, Kate, while Alia Shawkat (Search Party) plays Miles’ sister, and everyone is about to have more Miles than they can handle.

The eight-episode first season of the series premieres on Oct. 18.

To see first-look photos from Living With Yourself, clone yourself and head over here.

