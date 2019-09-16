Kelly Clarkson welcomes Christina Aguilera to talk show with 'Ain't No Other Man' cover

Kelly Clarkson has soul, she’s got class, she’s got style, she’s badass.

Clarkson’s cover streak on The Kelly Clarkson Show continues with the most recent Christina Aguilera-centric episode. Getting the crowd revved up for the arrival of the Stripped and Liberation pop singer, the talk show host entered with a rendition of “Ain’t No Other Man,” off her Back to Basis album from 2006.

We can’t speak for what Aguilera thought about the cover, but she couldn’t have been mad about it. During the interview portion, she invited Clarkson to come sing a song with her on stage in Las Vegas, where she has a residency that was recently extended through 2020.

“That makes me nervous,” Clarkson exclaimed. “I would love to!”

In addition to whatever dynamite cover songs Clarkson has in store for us through her on-going Kellyokes, the singer is about to host an American Idol reunion on her program with season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini, original host Ryan Seacrest, and original judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson.

