Jenny Slate to face Stage Fright in first stand-up comedy special at Netflix

There’s no better time than October to overcome your biggest fears. And Jenny Slate is about to do that in her first ever comedy special.

The comedian and actress will unveil her first stand-up show Jenny Slate: Stage Fright for Netflix. The special will include stand-up interspersed with personal clips from her childhood and interviews with her family to give an intimate look at her life. While she overcomes her stage fright, she’ll also tell appropriately spooky stories about her visit to a midnight Catholic Mass and the ghosts that haunted her childhood home. In the balance between trick or treat, this is definitely all treat.

Image zoom Timothy Norris/Getty Images

This is shaping up to be quite the month for Slate. In addition to the standup set, she is also newly engaged (but no, not to Captain America). Just last week, she shared on Instagram that her boyfriend art curator Ben Shattuck proposed and she said yes on a romantic trip to France.

The special will debut via the streaming service on Oct. 22.

