Elite star on Samuel's shocking season 2 romance: 'It's a very powerful relationship'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the second season of Elite.

Season 2 of Elite, Netflix’s Spanish teen soap centering on students at a wealthy, exclusive private school, ramps up the drama right from the very first episode when a lead character, Christian (Miguel Herrán), suffers a brutal accident and is flown to Switzerland to recover. That opens the door for brooding scholarship student Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) to unexpectedly pursue the malevolent marchioness Carla (Ester Expósito) in the hopes that she’ll lead him to the truth behind the death of his ex-girlfriend Marina (María Pedraza) in season 1. At the same time, a season-spanning flash-forward shows Samuel to be missing months in the future.

“It was pretty different to play Samuel this time,” Escamilla tells EW via email. “I had more fun with it. He is involved in a lot of stuff during the season, and that’s interesting for me to play.”

To prepare for season 2, Escamilla focused on building chemistry with Expósito, planning how to portray Samuel and Carla’s steamy, enigmatic relationship. Though Samuel’s first kiss with Carla early in the season came as a shock to Escamilla when he initially read it in the script, he believes in them as a couple. “I think it’s a very powerful relationship,” he says. They are day and night, but when they start the relationship those differences start to disappear and something very strong appears between these two.” He adds, “It all starts like a game, and it turns into something very special.”

Another key relationship explored in season 2 is the one between Samuel and his brother Nano (Jaime Lorente), who wrongfully went to jail for Marina’s murder at the end of season 1. Escamilla was again surprised by the season 2 script when he read the scene in which Samuel unloads punches on Nano for intimidating Carla, and Nano, feeling unwanted, flees town before he can even attempt to prove his innocence in a court of law. Escamilla believes that despite everything Nano did to Samuel, having him gone is still the Las Encinas student’s biggest loss.

On the bright side, Samuel seems to be in a better place by the end of season 2, finally winning over his former adversary Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau). “Miguel is a really good actor, and I have fun whenever I have to act with him,” Escamilla says, adding that he’s excited about a possible team-up in season 3. While he can’t say much about the future of Samuel and his new friend (and possible love interest) Rebeca (Claudia Salas), Escamilla does note that he would like to see Samuel have more scenes with season 2’s other new addition, Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).

As for how Elite will begin season 3, after the explosive final moment in the season 2 finale, Escamilla says, “I don’t know what I’m allowed to tell. What I can tell you is that it only gets more twisted.”

