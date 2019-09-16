Netflix's Daybreak trailer mixes teen drama and dystopia

Daybreak (2019 TV series) type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy,

Teen Drama

The apocalypse can be a dangerous, difficult-to-navigate place. So can high school.

The first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series Daybreak combines the two, centering on a group of teenagers in Glendale, Calif., as they struggle to survive after a societal collapse. A nuclear blast has transformed adults into mindless, zombified creatures known as “ghoulies,” so the local high schoolers have banded together for safety.

Supernatural alum Colin Ford stars as Josh Wheeler, the new kid who transferred from Canada shortly before the bombs went off. Post-apocalypse, he teams up with a pacifist warrior named Wesley Fists (Austin Crute) and a pyromaniac 10-year-old named Angelica (Alyvia Alyn Lind) to traverse the barren wasteland of what used to be Glendale, searching for his missing girlfriend, Sam (Sophie Simnett).

“It feels like to survive high school you need a tribe, and to survive the apocalypse you need a tribe,” showrunner Aron Eli Coleite recently told EW. “That’s how we get through this: with our friends.”

The cast also includes Matthew Broderick, Krysta Rodriguez, Jeanté Godlock, Gregory Kasyan, and Cody Kearsley.

Daybreak premieres Oct. 24 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.

