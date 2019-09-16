Image zoom Justin Stephens/ABC

Hours before the Dancing with the Stars premiere, ABC has announced that Christie Brinkley will not don the Danskins for the show’s 28th season.

An injury forced her to quit the show, ABC said in a statement. But the 65-year-old model didn’t leave them in the lurch! Her daughter Sailor will fill her dancing shoes.

“While rehearsing for the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm,” the network announced. “She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show. Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

Brinkley-Cook will compete against James Van Der Beek, Sean Spicer, Hannah Brown, and others for the mirrored ball.

After skipping the spring season, DWTS returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

