Cheers stars to reunite on The Goldbergs as part of ABC's 'Cast from the Past Week'

The Goldbergs will stage a mini-Cheers reunion and John Goodman will reunite with Dan Aykroyd, his Blues Brothers 2000 co-star, on The Conners as part of ABC’s “Cast from the Past Week.”

Beginning Oct. 7, ABC shows will feature stars from Castle, Charmed, Crazy Rich Asians, The Drew Carey Show, Girlfriends, House, Think Like a Man, and Wet Hot American Summer, as well as Cheers and Blues Brothers 2000.

Here’s the full lineup for the week:

Oct. 7: Robert Sean Leonard (House) guest stars on The Good Doctor. Both series were created by executive producer David Shore.

Oct. 8: Aykroyd will play a poker buddy of Dan’s (Goodman) on The Conners; Michael Ian Black will appear opposite his Wet Hot American Summer costar Lake Bell in Bless This Mess; and Girlfriends stars Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, and Persia White will reunite with Tracee Ellis Ross on Black-ish.

Oct. 9: Cheers actors Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt reunite on an episode of The Goldbergs, and Leighton Meester‘s real-life husband Adam Brody pops up on Single Parents.

Oct. 10: Jerry Ferrara meets up with his Think Like a Man castmate Romany Malco on A Million Little Things, and Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs play sisters again, this time on Grey’s Anatomy.

Oct. 11: The Drew Carey Show stars Drew Carey, Ryan Stiles, and Kathy Kinney reunite with Diedrich Bader on American Housewife, and Ken Jeong will return as Louis’ brother Gene on Fresh Off the Boat.

Oct. 13: Castle alums Seamus Deaver and Jon Huertas guest star opposite their old pal Nathan Fillion on The Rookie.

