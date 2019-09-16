Charmed stars reunite to play sisters on Grey's Anatomy episode

Image zoom ABC

If any place has ever needed the help of the Charmed Ones, it’s Grey Sloan Memorial. And on October 7, it will get just that … in a way.

On Monday, ABC announced the lineup for its special “Cast from the Past” week, during which various cast members and creative teams will reunite in new episodes of ABC Shows. Grey’s Anatomy will feature a Charmed reunion in season 16 when Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs guest star (as seen above) as sisters of a hospital patient who’s brain dead after falling into a construction site. They then have to decide whether to keep their sister alive. (No, their sister is not played by Shannen Doherty or Rose McGowan.)

Milano and Combs played Phoebe and Piper Halliwell, two members of the magical Power of Three, for eight seasons on Charmed. Doherty starred as Prue Halliwell for the first three seasons, but when her character died in the season 3 finale, McGowan joined the show as new half-sister Paige Matthews.

Now, not only will Grey’s reunite Milano and Combs on screen, but it will also reunite them with Grey’s executive producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser, who both wrote on Charmed.

Related content: