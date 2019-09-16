Charlie Hunnam to star in Apple TV+ drama Shantaram

Image zoom Dominik Magdziak Photography/WireImage

Charlie Hunnam is set to return to the small screen in the Apple TV+ drama Shantaram, EW has confirmed.

Hunnam, who portrayed Jax Teller in the Kurt Sutter hit Sons of Anarchy for seven seasons on FX, will lead the series about an Australian bank robber, Lindsay Ford, who escapes from prison and moves to India. As a fugitive, he finds a new life in the slums of Mumbai where he finds his way into the criminal underworld.

Based on the hit novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, the 10-episode drama will begin shooting in October both in Australia and India.

Deadline was first to report the casting.

The British-born actor captured the attention of American audiences on the Fox comedy Undeclared but already had fans across the pond thanks to his work in Queer As Folk. Hunnam was most recently at the Toronto International Film Festival supporting his new film Jungleland (and playing with puppies!!!).

Although Hunnam has said he has no plans to bring his outlaw motorcycle gang leader character back from the grave in the SOA spin-off Mayans M.C., his character was name dropped in the season 2 premiere in early September. He could technically return in a flashback like his on-screen mom Gemma did in the series premiere, but fans probably have a better chance of seeing Jimmy Smits’ Nero come back for an encore.

