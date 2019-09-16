Bachelor in Paradise reunion preview: Is it over between Katie and Chris B.?

Fall TV Bachelor in Paradise type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

What. Is. Happening??? In last week’s previews for the Bachelor in Paradise finale, there were two separate shots of Katie that seemed to confirm she and contestant emeritus Chris Bukowski got engaged. Here they are, side by side:

Yet, in this exclusive preview of Tuesday’s finale — featuring an all-cast reunion — Katie appears heartbroken during her sit-down with Chris Harrison. When the host asks Katie about the “ups and downs” in her relationship with Chris B. after Paradise, she almost immediately starts to cry. “The whole time at the beach, I loved him the whole time,” says Katie. “I’m usually really happy-go-lucky… I’m usually bouncing all over the place, and I feel like I’ve come to, like, a darkness, and I hate it.”

So I repeat, rose lovers: What. Is. Happening??? Yes, Katie and Chris B. had some bumps in their “journey” to find “love,” but it seemed like they were genuinely happy together. And yet in this preview clip, Katie is very clearly not wearing an engagement ring.

As you’ll see in the clip, Chris and Katie will sit down and talk things through during the reunion… so here’s hoping these crazy kids will work it out. I so rarely care about any of these couples — don’t take this from me, Paradise! Watch the clip, and then post your thoughts about Katie and Chris’s future below.

The Bachelor in Paradise season 6 finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on ABC

