Apple orders Mosquito Coast TV series starring Justin Theroux

Apple TV+ is adding another high-profile series to its burgeoning slate: A drama series adaptation of The Mosquito Coast.

Based on the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux, The Mosquito Coast follows an idealistic man moves his family to the Latin American jungle after growing disenchanted with America. Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Paul’s nephew, has signed on to star.

The series will be adapted by Luther creator Neil Cross (co-writing with Tom Bissell) and the pilot and other episodes of the first season will be directed by Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes).

The title was previously adapted into a 1986 thriller starring Harrison Ford and River Phoenix and directed by Peter Weir. Other executive producers include Wyatt, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and Bob Bookman.

