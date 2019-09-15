Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper are working on a Netflix show together: Report

Image zoom

Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper are working on a Netflix show together, the actress told reporters on Sunday.

After winning an Emmy for her guest role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tonight, Lynch told press at the Creative Arts Emmys that she sold a show to Netflix featuring her and Cyndi Lauper, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re our age, I’m almost 60, she’s 65, and we’re looking for our next act without having had husbands or children,” Lynch reportedly said at the award show’s press room on Sunday. “There will be two other folks in it who haven’t been cast yet. It’s kind of a Golden Girls for today.”

Lynch kept other details mum, saying she wasn’t sure “if I can even talk about it.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this upcoming project. In July, The Ellen Show creator and Seinfeld writer Carol Leifer shared on Facebook that she would be collaborating with Lynch and Lauper on the half-hour project.

Lynch just won the Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sophie Lennon on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. This is her fifth Emmy, having previously nabbed statuettes for Glee, Hollywood Game Night, and Dropping the Soap.

Lynch thanked female comedians like Joan Rivers and Phyllis Diller for her win, saying “I would like to dedicate this lady to those gals who blazed the trail.”

