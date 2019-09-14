One Day at a Time showrunner reveals season 4 shoot dates

Image zoom Ali Goldstein/Netflix

The wait for more One Day at a Time episodes just got a lot shorter!

On Saturday, showrunner and executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett took to Twitter to reveal when season 4 will shoot in 2020 for its new home network Pop TV.

“WE FINALLY HAVE OUR 2020 SHOW DATES FOR SEASON 4 of @OneDayAtATime! Plan accordingly,” she wrote, before revealing that season 4 will begin at the end of January. Mark your calendars now!

WE FINALLY HAVE OUR 2020 SHOW DATES FOR SEASON 4 of @OneDayAtATime ! Plan accordingly. 1/28, 2/4, 2/11, 2/25, 3/3, 3/10, 3/24, 3/31, 4/7, 4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12. SO EXCITED!! — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) September 14, 2019

To be clear these are WHEN WE SHOOT @OneDayAtATime not when we air. Still no idea what our air dates are. As I get information I give it to you all. https://t.co/eaJwEqlxva — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) September 14, 2019

After the popular, critically loved series was canceled by Netflix earlier in March of this year, the decision was immediately met with fan backlash (including some celebrity fans like Lin-Manuel Miranda), sparking #SaveOneDayAtATime to trend worldwide. In June, Pop TV swooped in to save the day with a 13-episode new season order.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day At A Time’s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” Normal Lear, executive producer and creator of the original 1975 series, said in a statement. “Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a canceled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience – at 96.”

One Day at a Time is about a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles. Through stories told about single mother Penelope (Justina Machado), her mother Lydia (EGOT winner Rita Moreno), and Penelope’s two children, Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz), the sitcom tackles important issues with heart and care. Audiences have so far seen military veteran Penelope deal with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, all while deftly tending to the lives of her teenage kids, who had their own issues (a gay daughter; a son bullied for being Hispanic; their relationship with their estranged father), and going to school to advance her career as a medical professional.

All three seasons of One Day at a Time are currently streaming on Netflix, and season 4 will air on Pop TV.

An earlier version of this story stated Kellett revealed the season 4 premiere date. It has been updated with the correct information.

