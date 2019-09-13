What to Watch this weekend: Alec Baldwin gets roasted on Comedy Central

Image zoom

FRIDAY

Tall Girl

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Starring Ava Michelle as Jodi, the, well, tall girl in high school, the next Netflix romantic offering sees the taller-than-average teen navigate dating and self-esteem when every guy in the class is significantly shorter than her. But with the help of friends, family (Sabrina Carpenter stars as her shorter, older sister), a tall and handsome exchange student, and, of course, a makeover, Jodi begins to love herself — all six-foot one-and-a-half inches of herself. —Ruth Kinane

The Chef Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

After a fun initial string of episodes earlier this year featuring Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, and more, Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi are back with Volume 2 of this entertaining, funny, and mouth-watering culinary series. In addition to Pizzana chef Daniele Uditi, Guerrilla Tacos’ Wes Avila, and chef David Chang, Favreau’s Lion King star Seth Rogen joins them in the kitchen… to some, expectedly, hilarious results. They also travel to George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch where Dave Filoni, who co-runs the upcoming Disney+ series The Mandalorian with Favreau, joins them to talk all things Star Wars and cook with fresh ingredients from the ranch. —Gerrad Hall

Undone

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

BoJack Horseman stood out for its unflinching and funny narratives around addiction and depression, and now the collaborators behind it — Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg — have developed Undone, an animated dramedy series that continues to shed light on topics like grief and family. The show follows Rosa Salazar‘s underachiever Alma, who gets in a car crash that gives her the ability to communicate with her departed father (Bob Odenkirk). He then takes her into an elevated reality to solve his murder — and the visuals are stunning, as the show takes advantage of its rotoscope animation to build a world of magical realism. The show also shines in its delicate approach to Alma’s Mexican heritage, by exploring indigenous cultures’ perspective on mental illness. “What if this is an ancestor reaching through and telling me I’m on the wrong path and I need to make different choices?” says Purdy. “What if this is a way for me to open up and live a different kind of life?” —Rachel Yang

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Ranch (season premiere) — Netflix

The Great British Baking Show — Netflix

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — Netflix

Unbelievable (limited series debut) — Netflix

Can You Keep a Secret? (movie) —VOD/Digital

9 p.m.

Reef Break (season finale) — ABC

This Close — SundanceTV

10 p.m.

Murder in the Bayou (docuseries debut) — Showtime

11 p.m.

Room 104 (season premiere) — HBO

SATURDAY

1/1:30 p.m.

Addiction Unplugged (season finale) — A&E



8 p.m.

The Cheerleader Escort — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Forever in My Heart — Hallmark

SUNDAY

Image zoom CBS

Big Brother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

The Head of Household will nominate two houseguests for eviction, but with only four people left in the house, the Power of Veto winner will make the ultimate decision this week about who is up for elimination as the reality hit heads into its final episodes. —Patrick Gomez

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Roast of Alec Baldwin

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Comedy Central

A working actor and public figure for nearly 40 years now, there are plenty of jokes to be made at Alec Baldwin’s expense. After all, the multiple Emmy winner has made his fair share of jabs at people over the years, certainly in the past few years portraying President Trump on Saturday Night Live and as the witty host of ABC’s Match Game. Now, Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner, Joel McHale, Chris Redd, Jeff Ross, Caroline Rhea, Blake Griffin, and more turn their attention to Baldwin (and each other), with Will & Grace star Sean Hayes serving as Roast Master. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Ken Burns’ Country Music (16-part docuseries debut) — PBS

Climate in Crisis (debut of full week of programming) — NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo

11 a.m.

Super Soul Sunday: Malcolm Gladwell — OWN

9 p.m.

Friends Forever: 25 Years of Laughter — CNN

The Affair — Showtime

Fear the Walking Dead — AMC

Succession — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change