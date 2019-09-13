HBO's Watchmen series reveals new trailer

Fall TV Watchmen type Book

There’s a new trailer for HBO’s Watchmen. Writer-producer Damon Lindelof’s ambitious take on the costumed hero world of Alan Moore’s iconic graphic novel has a fresh look at the drama series coming Oct. 20.

The series stars Regina King (The Leftovers) who plays a lead detective in the Tulsa Police Force along with Jeremy Irons (Elizabeth I) as the aging and imperious Lord of a British Manor, Don Johnson (Miami Vice) as Judd Crawford, Tulsa Chief of Police, Jean Smart (Fargo) as FBI Agent Laurie Blake, Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Detective Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Will Reeves, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) as Cal Abar.

