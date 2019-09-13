HBO's Watchmen series reveals new trailer

By James Hibberd
September 13, 2019 at 02:45 PM EDT
Fall TV

Watchmen

type
  • Book

There’s a new trailer for HBO’s Watchmen. Writer-producer Damon Lindelof’s ambitious take on the costumed hero world of Alan Moore’s iconic graphic novel has a fresh look at the drama series coming Oct. 20.

The series stars Regina King (The Leftovers) who plays a lead detective in the Tulsa Police Force along with Jeremy Irons (Elizabeth I) as the aging and imperious Lord of a British Manor, Don Johnson (Miami Vice) as Judd Crawford, Tulsa Chief of Police, Jean Smart (Fargo) as FBI Agent Laurie Blake, Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Detective Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Will Reeves, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) as Cal Abar.

Related content:

Watchmen

type
  • Book
author
publisher
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST