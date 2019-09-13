The Voice type TV Show Network NBC Genre Reality,

What’s better than hearing all four coaches from the upcoming season of The Voice sing a classic song together? Adding in host Carson Daly on the acoustic guitar.

In the exclusive video above, musicians John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani gather in a circle by the show’s famed red chairs for an unplugged performance of the band Extreme’s 1990 ballad “More Than Words.” The love song’s lyrics are made all the more potent by the visible glances between real-life couple Shelton and Stefani, who zero in on each other as they harmonize on some of the lines.

Legend and Clarkson also give the song an added touch of soul, as the latter newly-minted talk show host continues her run of killer covers.

While the group finds perfect harmony here, they soon will be competing against each other as coaches on the reality singing competition this fall. It will be the first season without Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine occupying one of the spinning red chairs and exchanging jovial insults with Shelton.

The 17th season of The Voice premieres Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

