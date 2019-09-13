Sam and Dean 'got work to do' in Supernatural final season trailer

Fall TV Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Drama

It’s not Supernatural Day without an in-depth look at the final season. Right after The CW released a surprisingly emotional poster for Supernatural‘s fifteenth and final season, the network has debuted the season’s first trailer.

In it, Sam and Dean realize exactly what happened when God welcomed them to “the end” in the season 14 finale: He opened the gates of hell. That would explain why Sam and Dean are coming up against the likes of Bloody Mary, the Woman in White, and the ghost of John Wayne Gacy in the trailer. As Dean puts it, “You and me versus every soul in hell? I like those odds.” And as Sam can be seen saying, “If we win this, we’re free.”

The trailer ends with the ultimate pilot callback, as Sam and Dean can be seen standing at Baby’s hood with Sam once again telling his older brother, “We got work to do.”

Watch the trailer in full above.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

