Sam, Dean, and Castiel fight zombies in Supernatural season 15 premiere photos

A poster! A trailer! And now a plethora of premiere photos! Supernatural fans are no doubt enjoying this Supernatural Day.

The CW has released a handful of photos from the upcoming season 15 premiere of Supernatural, which finds Sam, Dean, and Castiel battling the zombies that Chuck unleashed at the end of season 14. (After all, it is the end of the world.) “They gotta get out of there, they gotta find some shelter, and they gotta figure out what to do,” series star Jensen Ackles previously told EW.

Outside of the zombie battle, the photos show a shocked Dean, a sad Castiel — remember, they recently lost Jack — and a wounded Sam. Of course, the wound itself isn’t new. He got it when he attempted to shoot Chuck in the season 14 finale. But good to know they’re taking care of it.

Check out all of the photos below:

Supernatural‘s final season returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

