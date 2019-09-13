Sam, Dean, and Castiel fight zombies in Supernatural season 15 premiere photos

By Samantha Highfill
September 13, 2019 at 06:47 PM EDT
Fall TV

Supernatural

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

A poster! A trailer! And now a plethora of premiere photos! Supernatural fans are no doubt enjoying this Supernatural Day.

The CW has released a handful of photos from the upcoming season 15 premiere of Supernatural, which finds Sam, Dean, and Castiel battling the zombies that Chuck unleashed at the end of season 14. (After all, it is the end of the world.) “They gotta get out of there, they gotta find some shelter, and they gotta figure out what to do,” series star Jensen Ackles previously told EW.

Outside of the zombie battle, the photos show a shocked Dean, a sad Castiel — remember, they recently lost Jack — and a wounded Sam. Of course, the wound itself isn’t new. He got it when he attempted to shoot Chuck in the season 14 finale. But good to know they’re taking care of it.

Check out all of the photos below:

Shane Harvey/The CW
Shane Harvey/The CW
Shane Harvey/The CW
Shane Harvey/The CW
Shane Harvey/The CW
Dean Buscher/The CW
Dean Buscher/The CW
Shane Harvey/The CW
Dean Buscher/The CW
Dean Buscher/The CW
Dean Buscher/The CW

Supernatural‘s final season returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Related content:

Supernatural

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki star as the Winchester brothers, hellbent on battling the paranormal forces of evil.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 14
episodes
  • 297
Rating
  • TV-14
Genre
Premiere
  • 09/13/05
creator
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Available For Streaming On

Episode Recaps

Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST