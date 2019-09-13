Winchesters travel the stairway to heaven in Supernatural final season poster

Image zoom The CW

Fall TV Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Drama

With Friday marking the final Supernatural Day while the show is still on the air, Supernatural found a way to celebrate: With the release of the final season poster.

Following on the heels of EW’s first look at season 15, the poster combines many aspects of the show: Baby, angel wings, a pentagram, the Winchesters’ anti-possession tattoo, and what is seemingly the stairway to heaven, among other things. And with the entire poster being framed as if it’s a Tarot Card, predicting the very future of the show, it poses many questions, such as: Why is Baby sitting empty with a skull on her hood and surrounded by fire? Are we supposed to interpret this as Castiel, Sam, Dean, and Jack are all in heaven while the world is on fire? Do those angel wings belong to Baby?

But one thing we know for sure is that we’re preparing for goodbye. As the tagline on the poster reads, “As it is written, so it shall end,” which is no doubt a play on the Bible verse, “As it is written, so it shall be done.” Considering Chuck has revealed himself to be the writer of this story, it’s probably safe to assume he’s behind a lot of what’s going on in this poster.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Related content: