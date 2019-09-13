Supergirl type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

The Supergirl cast has moves!

We’ve always known that the stars of the CW’s superhero drama had some musical talents, but it turns out they’ve also got some amazing dance skills… and they show them off between takes on set. EW has your exclusive first look at the Supergirl season 4 gag reel, and the delightful footage is the wholesome content you need in your life.

Melissa Benoist, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Mehcad Brooks, Nicole Maines, Jesse Rath, and more are all guilty of busting a move during a take, and luckily the cameras didn’t stop rolling. You truly have not lived until you see Manchester Black (David Ajala) floss in front of a giant greenscreen.

Watch the exclusive gag reel above, and try your best not to dance along (we dare you!). Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season is available on Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 17 from Warner Bros Home Entertainment and Supergirl returns for its fifth season Oct. 6 on the CW.

Related content: