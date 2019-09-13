Lip is a dad and Ian wants a 'break' from Mickey in Shameless season 10 trailer

Shameless type TV Show Network Showtime Genre Comedy,

Drama

“You are a disgrace, Gallagher.”

That about sums up the first nine season of Shameless, so why should anything change now? The Gallagher shenanigans continue in the first trailer for season 10, only now there’s prison, a new baby, and an afro involved.

While Emmy Rossum departed at the end of season 9, the big news for season 10 is the full-time return of Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher), who were reunited as cellmates in what was originally Monaghan’s swan song. But, when we catch back up with the duo in season 10, the honeymoon period is over.

“It turns out that living in cramped quarters without much break from one another is not necessarily all that conducive to a healthy relationship,” Fisher previously told EW. “It’s basically living together in the worst studio apartment you can possibly imagine.”

Added Monaghan: “Like any romantic relationship, you need a healthy level of distance and separation, and that’s something not afforded to them. They’re in a challenging place and trying to work through their issues. Now, the way that people work through their issues on Shameless tends to be pretty volatile. I won’t exactly say how they work on solving them, but I will say it involves shivs and stabbings. [Laughs]”

Shameless returns Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Watch the trailer above.

