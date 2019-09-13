Sean Penn gets his very own Mean Tweets segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Sean Penn didn’t want to do a traditional Mean Tweets segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live. As the actor puts it, “For me, doing it backstage feels like taking a selfie.” (Whatever that means.) So, he asked to read off an entire list of mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel‘s late-night stage for Thursday night’s episode.

If Penn requesting that he get his own Mean Tweets seems interesting, wait till you listen to his 15-minute-long thoughts on the Democratic Debate and the looming 2020 election.

“It’s gonna be tough for people to come up with anything because I’m so universally liked,” the 59-year-old two-time Oscar winner joked.

One tweet read, “Why does Sean Penn look like a gigantic turd that got run over by 1,500 semis and then backed into a tar road on a boiling hot July afternoon?”

Another read, “Sean Penn seems like he’d stab me for no reason and then immaculately stitch my wounds while telling me about his time in Haiti.”

The one thing we do learn about the actor during all of this is that he’s doing away with email, so he definitely doesn’t have Instagram.

