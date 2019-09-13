Freeform's Party of Five reboot gets premiere date and extended sneak peek

The Party of Five reboot from Freeform will make its debut on Jan. 8, and lead actress Emily Tosta couldn’t be more excited.

Tosta portrays one of the five Acosta children who are trying to stay together after their parents are deported back to Mexico. The Mayans M.C. star tells EW exclusively why the 10-episode 2020 version of the hit ’90s series is important now more than ever.

“We are so stoked to portray these characters and bring such a powerful and timely story to life,” says Tosta. “It’s such an important series for representation, diversity, and humanizing a political issue. But, ultimately, it’s a story about the power of family that can’t be broken by borders—which is very timely with what’s going on today in this country. Families belong together.”

The Acosta family consists of Tosta as Lucia, Brandon Larracuente as Emilio, Niko Guardado as Beto, Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina, and Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola as their parents, Javier and Gloria.

The network also released an extended sneak peek of the series, which can be seen above.

Related content: