Fear the Walking Dead to air nod to first TWD episode

Getting Morgan to talk about his past is no easy task. We have seen that time and time again on both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. Yet in the opening minutes of Sunday’s upcoming episode of Fear, we will see him do exactly that, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at it right here and right now.

Morgan was one of the very first characters we ever met in the Walking Dead universe when he offered shelter to Rick Grimes after, granted, knocking his ass out. We learned about the pain he was suffering after his wife Jenny turned into a zombie and he could not bring himself to take her out. That pain only intensified when Morgan’s son Duane was also lost to the apocalypse.

And now we will get a rare call-out to those characters from the pilot episode of TWD when Morgan tells Althea and her camera all about his wife and son. It seems he and Jenny originally met in Raleigh, North Carolina. Apparently, she was not a big fan of the water. (Good thing she didn’t end up at Oceanside. Then again, better to end up alive at Oceanside instead of stumbling around as a zombie in a nightgown, but I digress.)

And then things get even more emotional as Morgan tells Al about how Duane loved baseball and comic books. “My boy Duane, he was the best of both of us,” says Morgan. “You grow up and you think that you know what life is. That you’ve seen the patterns. And the clichés are pretty much true. And then you have a child and it reframes everything that everybody knows.”

It’s a powerful moment for both the character and any longtime fan of the very first Walking Dead episode ever. Check it out for yourself in the video above, and then check out the entire episode Sunday night at 9pm E.T. on AMC.

