See Lizzy Caplan as Misery psycho Annie Wilkes in Castle Rock season 2 teaser trailer

“Everything I do, I do to protect you.”

Here, in the first Castle Rock season 2 teaser trailer, this isn’t Annie Wilkes talking to famed author Paul Sheldon. It’s a younger Annie (Lizzy Caplan) talking to her teenaged daughter (Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher), who’s witnessing the seeds that will soon bud into full-on crazed fan.

“Did you do something, mom?” Joy asks Annie. We all know the answer to that.

In the second season of Hulu’s series, based on Stephen King‘s literary works, the new episodes take inspiration from Misery. A 1990 film adaptation starred Kathy Bates as Annie, the nurse who famously held Paul (actor James Caan) hostage in her home to write more novels about her favorite character.

In the context of the show, Caplan’s Annie is grappling with her increasingly deteriorating mental state in the town of Castle Rock. The first few scenes of the trailer show her getting into a car accident, which is funny considering it was a car accident that placed Paul in Annie’s clutches during the events told in Misery.

Despite the Misery leanings, season 2 focuses on a war between two clans and features Shawshank Redemption‘s Tim Robbins as Reginald “Pop” Merrill, a character from King’s The Sun Dog novella. Pop, dying from cancer, is at a reckoning with his crime family. Paul Sparks will play John “Ace” Merrill (played by Kiefer Sutherland in Stand By Me) and Matthew Alan will play Ace’s brother Chris.

Rounding out the main cast are Yusra Warsama as Dr. Nadia Omar, a medical director in Jerusalem’s Lot of Somali descent, and Barkhad Abdi as Nadia’s older brother Abdi Omar, who’s working to build a Somali community center.

Castle Rock season 2 premieres on Hulu Oct. 23.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Garrett Hedlund will John “Ace” Merrill. Hulu recast the role with Paul Sparks earlier this year.

