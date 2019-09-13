Brad Pitt becomes The Ellen DeGeneres Show's most distracting audience member

Image zoom Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Brad Pitt has made a habit of showing up to unexpected places in 2019 that now include the audience of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Taking a break from hearings about the L.A. County Museum of Art, and alleged trips to the pottery studio with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor surprised DeGeneres by opting to make his first appearance on her daytime talk show in 8 years via a seat among her biggest fans.

While Sean Hayes of Will and Grace was the scheduled guest, even he couldn’t help but gaze at Pitt and eventually cede his seat to the fellow actor.

After finally sitting in the guest chair, Pitt talked working on the aforementioned Tarantino film and his new movie Ad Astra, as well as reminisced about his time as an El Pollo Loco mascot.

While they said they would talk the full details after the show. DeGeneres did reveal that her and Pitt share a mutual ex.

Watch the video above to see Pitt on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Related content: