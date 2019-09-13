A Little Late With Lilly Singh sets Mindy Kaling as first guest, early premiere time

Image zoom Ryan Pfluger/NBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh is ready to take on the late-night space.

Singh and NBC’s new show has officially set its first guest in Mindy Kaling, EW has confirmed. Kaling’s The Office costar Rainn Wilson will also make a special appearance in the episode, which will also feature games and sketches. Kenan Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chelsea Handler are all scheduled as guests for the rest of A Little Late’s first week.

The series premiere of will air Sept. 16 at 1:35 a.m., following Late Night With Seth Meyers. But viewers won’t have to stay up that late to watch Singh’s debut episode. NBC has announced that it will stream the first episode at 10 p.m. ET Monday on the show’s YouTube channel, which is three-and-a-half hours before it airs on TV.

It’s appropriate that Singh’s late-night show will debut first on YouTube, since that’s where she became famous, earning nearly 15 million subscribers on the video platform. Now she’s the only woman hosting a network late-night show, and she’s the second woman of color to host a network late-night show after Wanda Sykes broke that glass ceiling with her Fox program 10 years back. Singh is taking over for Carson Daly after he stepped down as the host of Last Call.

“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true,” 31-year-old Singh previously said. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”

