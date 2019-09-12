What to Watch on Thursday: Netflix's fictional, sci-fi spin on Fyre Festival on The I-Land

Image zoom

The I-Land

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Fans of The Hunger Games and Lost are sure to love this sci-fi mystery — it begins with 10 people waking up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there but soon becomes something much more complex as they attempt to get back home. Where the simulation ends and reality begins is something both the characters and viewers will have to ask themselves as challenges escalate and the “game” gets real. With only seven episodes, this is the perfect weekend binge for any sci-fi fan. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Mr. Mom

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Vudu

The premise of Michael Keaton’s Mr. Mom is, shall we say, very ’80s: A dad loses his job, then his wife lands one, so he becomes the stay-at-home parent! Hilarity ensues! But now, Walmart’s (yep, that Walmart) streaming service Vudu is putting a modern spin on that premise. After five years as a stay-at-home mom, Megan (Andrea Anders) unexpectedly secures her dream job, so her husband Greg (Hayes MacArthur) quits his own less-than-dream job and opts to take care of their two kids. As Greg navigates diaper-changing and tantrums, Megan takes on the strange world of the modern, millennial-filled workplace, with both decidedly out of their element. Three decades later, parenting still isn’t as easy as it looks. —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

3 p.m.

DuckTales (one-hour season finale) — Disney Channel

8 p.m.

ABC News Democratic Candidates Debate — ABC

9 p.m.

This Close — SundanceTV

Big Brother — CBS

Chasing the Cure — TNT/TBS

10 p.m.

Mr. Inbetween (season premiere) — FX

*times are ET and subject to change