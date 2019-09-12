Creepy new The Walking Dead promo promises 'end of the world'

The messing around is pretty much over, ladies and gentlemen. That’s the message delivered and received in a new season 10 promo for The Walking Dead.

The Whisperers-centric spot features leaders Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst) chanting their super-duper creepy apocalyptic motto: “Now is the end of the world. We embrace all death. We love nothing. We fear nothing. We are the end of the world. We are free.” Along the way we are also treated to new footage from season 10, including plenty of looks at the mysterious new character of Gamma (played by Thora Birch).

Image zoom Gene Page/AMC

Introduced last season as the newest threats to take on and take down our post-apocalyptic heroes, the Whisperers punctuated that threat by leaving 10 allied heads on pikes to mark their territory and the border that should not be crossed. The season 10 trailer shows us that border will indeed be crossed and we can’t imagine Alpha is going to be too thrilled about it.

To watch the new promo for yourself, check out the video above, and for more Walking Dead scoop, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

