There’s not much Good left in the world. The Good Place is entering its fourth and final season, with only 14 chapters remaining in this comedic adventure of four lost souls — plus one architect, and one human-ish information system — trying to find their way in the afterlife. At the end of the NBC comedy’s third season, a final experiment was agreed upon by team-switching architect Michael (Ted Danson) and Bad Place boss Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) to determine the fate of Team Cockroach, not to mention the rest of humanity, with Judge Gen (Maya Rudolph) overseeing these all-important proceedings.

As you know, Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Tahani (Jameela Jamil) shall serve as morality mentors to four new test subjects, who are chosen by the Bad Place and who will need to better themselves in the time of one Earth year. Two of the human guinea pigs were introduced in the finale — Chidi’s neuroscientist ex Simone (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Tahani’s enemy in the blogosphere, John (Brandon Scott Jones) — and the other two will be revealed in the season 4 premiere.

Here’s what you don’t know: how these people were handpicked by the Bad Place for this Medium Place-set experiment. Enter the six-webisode series The Good Place Presents: The Selection, which delves into the literal dark side of the decision-making. Judge Gen has certain rules that the Bad Place needs to follow in selecting the test subjects, and Shawn has forgotten to share them with his squad. So, in the first installment — which EW exclusively presents above — when Shawn calls a meeting of the malicious minds to order to figure out which humans who would show the best chance of no chance of bettering themselves, he receives suggestions like John Wayne Gacy, as well as Hitlers Adolph and Steve. Time to explain the rules. “The judge said that the four new humans have to be the same level of badness as the original ding-dongs,” says Shawn. “Somehow to her that means no dictators, no serial killers, and no white musicians who ever did a semi-ironic cover of a rap song.” Check out the first episode to enjoy some truly wicked humor, including one joke involving Emily Dickinson and Joe Rogan.

All six episodes will be released on the NBC app early Friday morning, which is less than two weeks from the season 4 premiere on Sept. 26. For a first look at the final season, divine your way over here.

