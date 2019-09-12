Supernatural stars team with Hot Topic for charitable 'End of the Road' T-shirt

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

With only one Supernatural Day left while the show is still on the air, it’s time to make the most of the occasion.

Supernatural Day, which appropriately falls on Friday, Sept. 13 this year, marks the day when Supernatural first premiered back in 2005 and the world met Sam and Dean Winchester (and Baby) for the first time. And considering that the show is currently filming its 15th and final season — get a first look here — Hot Topic has created an “End of the Road” T-shirt that will be available in its stores and online beginning Friday.

Hot Topic will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from Friday’s shirt sales — both in stores and online — to the non-profit charity Random Acts, which was selected by Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins. Specifically, the funds will go toward helping aid Hurricane Dorian survivors and fund acts of kindness for those in need.

EW has a look at the shirt below:

Image zoom Hot Topic

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

