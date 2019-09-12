SpongeBob SquarePants 20th anniversary immersive experience brings Bikini Bottom to life

Image zoom Nickelodeon

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants, obviously. But now you have the chance to visit the underwater city the animated sponge calls home in a brand new immersive experience.

EW can exclusively reveal that Nickelodeon is celebrating the 20th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants with the launch of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Bikini Bottom Experience, a Los Angeles pop-up perfect for fans of all ages.

So what does the ultimate SpongeBob SquarePants experience entail? Fans can participate in six different immersive activations featuring photo opportunities, meme creators, obstacle courses, scavenger hunts, and more. Get the full details on the pop-up below:

SpongeBob’s Pineapple: Visitors can enjoy an insider’s look at SpongeBob’s legendary “pineapple under the sea.” Offering a myriad of Insta-worthy photo opps, the activation also includes a spongey surprise.

Patrick’s Sand Sanctuary: Guests can cozy up in Patrick’s living room within his rock and strike a pose.

Sandy’s Treedome: Fans can mosey over to Sandy’s home and get lassoed into shape as they race to complete an obstacle course.

The Krusty Krab: Fans can enter the famed Krusty Krab and put their skills to the test in a scavenger hunt for the Krabby Patty secret formula. To get the formula, guests will have to complete all of the chores Mr. Krabs asks. If they complete the tasks on time, they get to take their Employee of the Month photo, which will be featured on the wall of the famed eatery.

Mrs. Puff’s Boating School: Visitors can see if they have what it takes to become Bikini Bottom’s newest licensed driver. Those who pass the test will receive a custom license.

Squidward’s Gallery: Art lovers can step into Squidward’s gallery and enjoy some of his custom creations, culminating in an opportunity to create their own custom Squidward meme.

Plus, guests can explore 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants mementos, including animatics, sketches, curated designer collaborations, and unique products created throughout the years located all over the pop-up.

Located at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Bikini Bottom Experience takes place Oct. 18-Oct. 20. Tickets are available now. Check out an artist rendering of what the pop-up will look like above.

