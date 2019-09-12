Image zoom Comedy Central

Authoritah respected. Again.

Comedy Central announced on Thursday that it has given South Park another hefty three-season, 30-episode renewal. This means that the longest-running prime-time scripted series in cable, which is also TV’s longest-running animated series after The Simpsons, will run through at least a 26th season and 327 episodes.

South Park will surpass the 300-episode mark during its 23rd season, which kicks off Sept. 25 and represents the final season of the show’s previous three-season renewal deal. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who continue to write and direct every episode, the series about unruly Colorado kids remains a ratings force for the network; it has been the highest-rated cable comedy in prime time for six consecutive years in the 18-to-49-year-old demo.

Comedy Central president Kent Alterman said in a statement that the network “will do as many seasons as they would like.” Said Parker and Stone in the same statement: “Apparently, our efforts to get our own show canceled have fallen short. Luckily, we love Comedy Central and Kent and our staff so we are looking forward to new cancellation opportunities in the next few years.”

The outrageous yet socially conscious show has never shied away from a controversial topic with its devastating political satire, and covered the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis and school shootings in the first two episodes of last season. Over the course of its 22-season run, South Park has been nominated for 18 Emmys, winning four statues, including Outstanding Animated Program in 2013, 2009, 2007, and 2005.

