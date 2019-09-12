Saturday Night Live adds three cast members

Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Saturday Night Live is adding a trio of cast members ahead of season 45.

NBC’s stalwart late-night sketch series announced Thursday that three featured players will join the cast: Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, and Shane Gillis.

Yang will be perhaps most familiar to SNL viewers, as he appeared in sketches last year, including one in which he played North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Yang, who served behind the camera as a staff writer on the show, becomes the show’s first full-time cast member of Asian descent. He also has appeared on Broad City and High Maintenance, and co-hosts the Las Culturistas podcast.

Fineman, who has been a member of the Groundlings, has credits that include Search Party and Jane the Virgin. Fineman was a New Face at the 2018 Just for Laughs Festival, while stand-up Gillis earned the billing at the 2019 Just for Laughs Festival.

The news comes on the heels of the exit of cast member Leslie Jones.

Season 45 kicks off Sept. 28 with Woody Harrelson serving as host and Billie Eilish performing. Later in the year, Eddie Murphy will return to host an episode for the first time in 35 years.

