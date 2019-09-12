Big Little Lies Season 2
Reese Witherspoon's viral Big Little Lies moment becomes Ellen's new game

By Nick Romano
September 12, 2019 at 09:08 AM EDT

Ellen DeGeneres brought justice to Reese Witherspoon‘s deleted scene from Big Little Lies season 2.

Fans know the image well: paparazzi captured a moment from set with Witherspoon, playing Madeline Mackenzie on the HBO drama, hurling ice cream at Meryl Streep‘s Mary Louise Wright. The moment never made it to the show, but DeGeneres adapted this moment into a game called Big Little Scoops.

One showrunner’s trash is a talk-show host’s treasure.

Witherspoon appeared on the cover of EW’s Fall TV Preview issue with Jennifer Aniston in promotion of The Morning Show, their next television effort for AppleTV. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to continue the buzz, she and DeGeneres raced each other to throw ice cream cones at cardboard cutout faces of Streep’s Big Little Lies character.

The one who landed the most throws would be the winner, but in the end, it didn’t really matter. Witherspoon ran out of cones, so she took some from DeGeneres, the cold of the ice cream stung DeGeneres’ tooth, and one of the show’s assistants distracted them by running about the back with a Witherspoon cardboard cutout on his head. It was fun chaos.

