Move over, Elliot, it’s time for someone else to talk to us.

In an exclusive clip from the final Mr. Robot season premiere, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) takes over narrating duties, speaking directly to the audience. “I know we don’t usually do this, but I have to fill you in if he won’t,” he tells us, referring to Elliot (Rami Malek). “Because when that cold, brutal reality closes in on us, we’re going to need a friend, and that’s still what you are, right?”

At the end of season 3, Mr. Robot and Elliot seemed to be more on the same page than ever, an evolution of their relationship that creator Sam Esmail tells EW will continue in the fourth and final season.

“Season 3’s theme was disintegration, where we’ve seen Elliot and Mr. Robot at odds like we have never seen them before in the series,” he shares. “I would say that the word for season 4 is integration. We saw a little bit of this at the end of season 3, where we’ve seen them go through this reconciliation, and season 4 now begins this new relationship where they’re really on the same team now and working together.”

Mr. Robot returns to USA for one last hack on Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

