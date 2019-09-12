Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey look for Modern Love in Amazon anthology trailer

Modern Love type TV Show Network Amazon Genre Romantic Comedy,

Anthology

Love is patient. Love is kind. But it’s also super complex and unique to everyone. In the first Modern Love trailer, which previews Amazon’s upcoming eight-part anthology series, love in many of its messy forms takes center stage with help from an impressive cast.

Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Dev Patel, and Andrew Scott are some of the faces shown in the first footage from the series, which adapts real stories told in The New York Times‘ popular column of the same name.

Hathaway seemingly plays a woman getting swept up in a date with a man she just met, Fey and Slattery play a couple struggling with the romantic part of the longterm relationship, Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror) plays someone struggling with an unplanned pregnancy, John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane) and Sofia Boutella (The Mummy) have one tumultuous night that ends up with an ambulance ride, Patel’s on-screen relationship is tested when his partner seemingly strays, and Scott’s character deals with some surrogate issues.

As for the rest of this expansive cast, there’s Jane Alexander (The Good Fight), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Brandon Victor Dixon (Power), Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven), Julia Garner (Ozark), Brandon Kyle Goodman (Plus One), Catherine Keener (Get Out), Caitlin McGee (Bluff City Law), Laurentiu Possa (Killing Eve), James Saito (Always Be My Maybe), and Shea Whigham (Homecoming).

One of these episodes was penned by the late Audrey Wells (Under the Tuscan Sun), who died in October 2018 after a battle with cancer at the age of 58.

The series is written, directed, and executive produced by John Carney (Sing Street) and premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 18.

