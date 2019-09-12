Legacies season 2 first look at Alexis Denisof's 'proper' new headmaster

Image zoom Annette Brown/The CW

There’s a new headmaster at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted.

When Legacies, the latest show in the Vampire Diaries universe, picks up for season 2, the supernatural learning institution will be missing two major players: Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the vampire-werewolf-witch tribrid who sacrificed herself to destroy the hell dimension better known as Malivore, and Alaric (Matthew Davis), the former headmaster (and one of the unluckiest men in all of Mystic Falls). “The first line in the script in episode 1 says ‘Cut to Alaric Saltzman, hair and beard growth: unemployed,’” showrunner Julie Plec says. “Now that he has been removed from [the headmaster] position, he’s lost.”

The school, however, will be under new, very well-dressed leadership as Angel alum Alexis Denisof joins the cast as Professor Vardemus. “He is the new headmaster after a lengthy search headlined by Caroline Forbes,” explains Plec. “She has chosen a very well-respected, extremely experienced, and beloved man from England.” Denisof reveals that his character “arrives from a larger supernatural world that exists far beyond the gates of the school and brings with him a clear and very different point of view.”

That new point of view will put him at odds with some of the students. “The students jokingly call him Gary Poppins,” Plec says. “You can imagine that someone who’s a bit stiff and a bit proper and a bit opinionated might not go over as well as perhaps we would want him to. But there will be a faction of kids who love him and a faction of kids who are wondering exactly what it is that makes him tick, and it will be a lot of fun seeing him and Alaric trade barbs over the teaching methods at the Salvatore School.”

Legacies returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

