Kelly Clarkson to host American Idol reunion with Justin Guarini on talk show

Kelly Clarkson is throwing it back to the reality competition show that made her.

This month, on Wednesday, Sep. 18, The Kelly Clarkson Show will host an American Idol reunion with some familiar faces from season 1.

Original judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson will join Clarkson, original host Ryan Seacrest, and season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini to discuss “the impact [the show] made on their lives,” according to an NBC network description.

Clarkson and Guarini competed with each other on American Idol season 1, which aired from June to September in 2002. Though Clarkson eventually won, skyrocketing her into fame with her first post-Idol album, 2003’s Thankful, she and Guarini quickly teamed for the universally crapped-on but, in its own way, historic movie musical From Justin to Kelly.

The rest is history for Clarkson, but the reunion will mark a nice “where is he now?” for Guarini.

Meanwhile, Cowell is currently a judge on America’s Got Talent, Abdul announced in May plans for a Las Vegas residency, Jackson hosted America’s Best Dance Crew before appearing on The X Factor as an advisor in 2018, and Seacrest currently cohosts Live with Kelly and Ryan with Kelly Rippa.

Leading up to this reunion, The Kelly Clarkson Show will play host to Christina Aguilera and Brian Austin Green on Sep. 16, and Jessica Alba and Kelsea Ballerini on Sep. 17 — Kellyokes included.

Related content: