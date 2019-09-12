James McAvoy says Jennifer Lawrence was born with teeth, plus more fun facts about his costars

It Chapter Two 09/06/19 type Movie Genre Horror

James McAvoy came on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to promote his new movie It Chapter Two … and to gossip, of course.

The Scottish actor played a lightning round game where he had to spill dirt on any past costar Colbert named, and the biggest thing we took from it was that Jennifer Lawrence “was born with teeth.”

“Said her mother,” McAvoy recalled about his X-Men costar. The duo recently appeared together in 2018’s Dark Phoenix, him reprising his role of Professor Charles Xavier, her reprising her role as Raven/Mystique.

“That’s shocking,” Colbert responded. We have so many followup questions: How many teeth? Was it a full row, or a few random teeth? Did her mother faint when she first saw them?

In less unsettling news, McAvoy also revealed that Jessica Chastain once “broke her leg riding high-performance motorcycles.” He added that she rode a dirt bike in her off time, right before doing press for 2011’s Tree of Life. The two have starred together in numerous films, most recently in It Chapter Two and Dark Phoenix.

Other facts ranged from a pleasant surprise — McAvoy used to play football with Benedict Cumberbatch — to amusingly boring. (One of Charlize Theron’s nicknames is “CT.” We wonder what it stands for?)

The one collaborator McAvoy couldn’t come up with anything for was Sir Patrick Stewart. The two shared the screen in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. “I don’t think I’ve got anything on him, any dirt,” McAvoy said, making us happy that Stewart has no secret skeletons — or teeth — in his closet.

Related content: