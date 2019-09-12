Hope you’ve got the lights on.

The first trailer for the revival of Nickelodeon’s ’90s horror cult classic Are You Afraid of the Dark? is here, and it’s looking to scare a whole new generation of kids.

In the video, we’re introduced to a new Midnight Society and get a glimpse at the evil that awaits them. This time around, the group — Gavin (Sam Ashe Arnold), Akiko (Miya Cech), Louise (Tamara Smart), Graham (Jeremy Taylor), and Rachel (Lyliana Wray) — tells a terrifying tale of the Carnival of Doom and its evil ringmaster, Mr. Top Hat (Rafael Casal), only to witness the shocking story come frightfully to life.

The limited series, which will consist of three hourlong episodes, is written by BenDavid Grabinski (Skiptrace) and directed by Dean Israelite (Power Rangers), both of whom will also executive-produce.

Part 1 of Are You Afraid of the Dark? will debut Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. ET/PT, with parts 2 and 3 to follow Oct. 18, and 25.

Related content: